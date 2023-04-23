50/50 Thursdays
Nine people shot at Jasper after-prom party

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Jasper, LA (KPLC) - Nine people were shot at an after-prom party in North Jasper County, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shots fired call on Country Road 263 shortly after midnight on April 23.

All nine victims received non-life-threatening injuries, JCSO said. They were transferred to medical facilities for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

