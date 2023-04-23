Louisiana National Guard prepares to protect against disaster

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana National Guard hosted a statewide national disaster training program.

“You can never be too prepared so that’s why we do it and we practice it at least once a year, the more we practice it, the more our guys become proficient in doing it,” Lt. Colonel Daniel Fritz said.

When crisis comes to strike, we look to law enforcement or first responders to aid us in our time of need. To prepare and practice, the Louisiana National Guard has begun their training in the event of disasters.

There are many different things that must be accounted for; that’s why the Louisiana National Guard separated into three different stations.

What we’re testing is we’re testing our ability to respond to a need to move generator from one location to meet the needs in another location,” Fritz said.

These stations allowed the soldiers to practice interacting with the public, being able to move generators and necessary equipment, and search and recuse.

“Being able to do this exercise in the simulation allows everybody to get in that mental state of what it’s going to be like when we actually do need to be boots on the ground helping those civilians in the area,” Specialist Oliva Busby said. “So it’s definitely really important that we do this kind of stuff ahead of time before hurricane season so we’re prepped, and we’re ready to go when it rolls around.”

No matter the crisis, the Louisiana National Guard stays prepared, ready to face the odds.

“A lot of people might think it’s easy, but when you’re loading somebody into a boat, that’s not always the easiest thing,” Fritz said. “It’s rocking back and forth, and we want to do it in the safest manner. The more we practice it, the more our guys become proficient in doing it.”

The National Guard is also partnered with local police and wildlife to ensure safety for the community.

