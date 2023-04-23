Lake Charles residents make safe disposals of unused prescription drugs
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police assisted residents in disposing of their unwanted medications as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Drug Take-Back Day.
Walmart and Sam’s Club were disposal locations for the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22.
The DEA said Drug Take-Back Day provides a safe disposal location for unwanted, unused, or expired medications to help combat the opioid crisis.
