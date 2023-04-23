Hundreds come out to enjoy This is Home and Crawfish Fest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This is Home Fest combined with the Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival to host a big day of fun at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Many came out to celebrate Southwest Louisiana, the place they call home.

Hundreds made their way to downtown Lake Charles to listen to some live music and get their hands on some crawfish - all the things that make Southwest Louisiana special.

“We chose to come out here today to see what our community is all about, listen to some music, eat crawfish and funnel cakes,” festival attendee Ashlyn Tate said.

“First time I’ve been here and I ate some good crawfish earlier, they were nice and spicy so I’m going home a little bit heavier,” festival attendee Bryce Menard said.

Food, music, art, and a whole lot of fun, a chance to come together with festivities all day long.

“It feels great, I enjoy the atmosphere I’ve been a festival goer all over Louisiana, and Lake Charles is a very good place to come and enjoy and relax,” festival attendee Francis Leblanc said.

One festival-goer said Southwest Louisiana has been through a lot over the past several years and the community deserves this type of celebration.

“We needed this after the hurricanes we’ve had and COVID, this is nice to get everyone together and have a good time,” festival attendee Billy Johnston said.

If the music and the food weren’t enough there was also a petting zoo, there was a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy.

All proceeds from the festival benefit the Families Helping Families of Southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.