FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little warmer for Monday, showers return this week.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into our work week, a fairly active pattern will take shape across SW Louisiana. Monday though should stay mainly quiet with some morning clouds and maybe an early shower or two giving way to some breaks of sun later in the afternoon. The clouds early on will limit once again how warm we get, though any afternoon sunshine should help us rebound to the low 70′s.

Clouds hang around Monday with some sun returning in the afternoon. (KPLC)

By late Tuesday we begin to track yet another disturbance headed to the area. This will bring another round of clouds by the evening along with better moisture. That will help set the table for the next chance to see showers and perhaps a couple thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The heaviest showers and storms may stay just to our north. Meanwhile highs during the day should reach the mid 70′s thanks to the return of southerly winds. We’ll also be warmer at night as well with lows in the 60′s returning.

Another disturbance will bring some scattered showers and storms nearby Tuesday night. (KPLC)

After that we should clear out for Wednesday afternoon but even then, rain chances won’t entirely stay away. We’ll start tracking a weak cold front that is currently slated to move through the area later in the day Thursday, so another round of showers is possible close to Thursday evening. We don’t look likely to see a dramatic cooldown behind the front, though morning lows early Friday may return to the upper 50′s with the return of some drier air.

- Max Lagano

