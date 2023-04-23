50/50 Thursdays
4 detainees escape Raymond Detention Center, ‘believed’ to have stolen public works truck

From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Four detainees have escaped the Raymond Detention Center.

According to a tweet from Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes were discovered missing from the detention center early Sunday morning.

The sheriff says a breach was discovered and a white Hinds County public works Ford F-150 was reported stolen shortly after the four men escaped the jail and was connected with the escape.

Arrington was previously charged with auto theft and convicted felon in possession of a firearm and was arrested just 10 days ago. Grayson was charged with grand larceny, the possession and sale of a controlled substance, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Harrison was charged with receiving property and was arrested just over two weeks ago and Raynes was charged with auto theft, business burglary, and a previous escape from a jail.

In a later tweet, Sheriff Jones also stated to be on the look out for a 2005 red Chevrolet Silverado with a silver tool box and a silver stripe on the side of the truck, along with the Mississippi license plate - DBQ 7558.

The Silverado has been reported stolen as well, but it is unknown if the stolen truck is connected to the escapees at this time. However, Sheriff Jones says there is “strong belief” that the truck could be connected to the escape.

It was last seen travelling east in Rankin County on Interstate 20 near Pearson Road in Pearl at 4:40 a.m.

Sheriff Jones tweeted around noon Sunday that the public works truck has been recovered in Spring Valley, Texas, but there is not updated information on the whereabouts of the escapees.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office does not believe that all escapees traveled to Texas in the stolen vehicle.

