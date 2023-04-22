SWLA Softball Quarterfinal Round Results and Semifinal Matchups
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Six Southwest Louisiana teams advanced to the LHSAA Softball quarterfinal round, and when the round kicked off on Thursday as two teams have already punched their ticket to the semifinals.
- 3. Sam Houston beat 6. Walker 4-1
- Will play either 7. West Ouachita or 2. Live Oak
- 4. Iowa will play 5. Brusly in the quarterfinals
- 13. Rosepine will play 5. Jena in the quarterfinals
- 5. DeQuincy will play 4. French Settlement
- 7. Oakdale will play 2. Montgomery
- 8. Vinton beat 1. LaSalle 4-3 in the quarterfinals
- Will play 5. DeQuincy or 4. French Settlement
