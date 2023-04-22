SWLA Softball Quarterfinal Round Results and Semifinal Matchups

50/50 Thursdays
By Justin Margolius and Matthew Travis
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Six Southwest Louisiana teams advanced to the LHSAA Softball quarterfinal round, and when the round kicked off on Thursday as two teams have already punched their ticket to the semifinals.

Non-Select Division I:

  • 3. Sam Houston beat 6. Walker 4-1
    • Will play either 7. West Ouachita or 2. Live Oak

Non-Select Division II:

  • 4. Iowa will play 5. Brusly in the quarterfinals

Non-Select Division III:

  • 13. Rosepine will play 5. Jena in the quarterfinals

Non-Select Division IV:

  • 5. DeQuincy will play 4. French Settlement
  • 7. Oakdale will play 2. Montgomery
  • 8. Vinton beat 1. LaSalle 4-3 in the quarterfinals
    • Will play 5. DeQuincy or 4. French Settlement

