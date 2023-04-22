SWLA Softball Quarterfinal Round Results and Semifinal Matchups

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Six Southwest Louisiana teams advanced to the LHSAA Softball quarterfinal round, and when the round kicked off on Thursday as two teams have already punched their ticket to the semifinals.

Non-Select Division I:

3. Sam Houston beat 6. Walker 4-1 Will play either 7. West Ouachita or 2. Live Oak



Non-Select Division II:

4. Iowa will play 5. Brusly in the quarterfinals

Non-Select Division III:

13. Rosepine will play 5. Jena in the quarterfinals



Non-Select Division IV:

5. DeQuincy will play 4. French Settlement



7. Oakdale will play 2. Montgomery



8. Vinton beat 1. LaSalle 4-3 in the quarterfinals Will play 5. DeQuincy or 4. French Settlement







Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.