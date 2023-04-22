50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - April 21, 2023

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 21, 2023.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 21, 2023.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 21, 2023.

Stephanie Loraine Jackson, 52, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia.

Amber Renee Peloquin, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime.

Andrew Keith Porter, 34, DeQuincy: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); tail lamps; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chris Daniel Tarell Profit, 23, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer with force or violence; public intimidation and retaliation; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; simple assault.

Garrique Andre Ned, 38, Lake Charles: First-degree robbery.

Jessica Lynn Robinson, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; simple burglary.

Kiyus Kimari George, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in front of a minor.

Charles Cosby Hayden, 49, Lake Charles: 2 counts of federal detainer.

Terrance Leon Netty, 36, Jennings: Obscenity.

Jamica Draselle Fondel, 42, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief; Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft less than $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Ronald Wayne Woods, 47, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Carla Jean Hyatt, 56, Starks: Criminal trespass; resisting an officer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Jennings Airport.
Jennings airport improving runway with $1.4 million grant
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more showers possible this evening before great weather arrives Saturday
Jennings Airport Chairman Doug Hollier discusses improvements to the airport.
Jennings airport improving runway with $1.4 million grant
This is Home Fest and Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish festival join forces for one big event
This is Home Fest teams up with Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival for one big event