SWLA Arrest Report - April 21, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 21, 2023.

Stephanie Loraine Jackson, 52, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia.

Amber Renee Peloquin, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime.

Andrew Keith Porter, 34, DeQuincy: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); tail lamps; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chris Daniel Tarell Profit, 23, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer with force or violence; public intimidation and retaliation; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; simple assault.

Garrique Andre Ned, 38, Lake Charles: First-degree robbery.

Jessica Lynn Robinson, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; simple burglary.

Kiyus Kimari George, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in front of a minor.

Charles Cosby Hayden, 49, Lake Charles: 2 counts of federal detainer.

Terrance Leon Netty, 36, Jennings: Obscenity.

Jamica Draselle Fondel, 42, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief; Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft less than $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Ronald Wayne Woods, 47, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Carla Jean Hyatt, 56, Starks: Criminal trespass; resisting an officer.

