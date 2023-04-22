50/50 Thursdays
State Police participates in Love the Boot campaign

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D participated in the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Love the Boot campaign by picking up trash along LA 3059 at Old Town Road.

Troop D said they plan to conduct additional trash pickups on the highway in the future.

According to its website, Keep Louisiana Beautiful is a nonprofit organization whose key missions are improving policy and infrastructure, strengthening environmental law, influencing positive behavior, and increasing community capacity.

