Sam Houston softball punches their ticket to the state semifinals

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Lady Broncos are on their way to the LHSAA Non-Select Division I state semifinals after beating the Walker Lady Wildcats 4-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Sam Houston came out of the gates on fire as McNeese commit Lexi Dibbley got the day started with a deep hit to center field for an RBI double to put the Lady Broncos up 1-0.

Only a couple of at-bats later Hailey Wire joined in on the action as well cracking a ball to left field to bring in another run to put Sam Houston up two.

The Lady Broncos would add two more runs in the inning off the bats of Braelyn McCain and Jolie Dore to extend their lead to four runs through just the first inning of action.

Walker would then try to respond with a run in the top of the fourth, but Sam Houston’s stingy defense put an end to the Lady Wildcats run quickly.

From that point on both teams would struggle to score runs, and Dibbley would finish off Walker’s line-up in the top of the seventh to secure a spot in the state semifinals.

Sam Houston will take on the winner of No. 7 West Ouachita vs. No. 2 Live Oak at the North Frasch Softball Complex on Friday, April 28.

Sam Houston beats Walker 4-1 to punch their ticket to the semifinals of the LHSAA Non-Select Division I Softball tournament!



McNeese commit Lexi Dibbley on what she expects to do at Fracsh Park next week, “They (all the teams) can expect a lot, I’ll tell you that”.@KPLC7Sports pic.twitter.com/VfNQ0FwhUg — Justin Margolius (@JustinMargolius) April 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.