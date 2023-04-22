50/50 Thursdays
Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially re-opens Bore du Lac Marina

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A big day for boaters in the Lake Area, Bore du Lac Marina is officially open.

After undergoing repairs due to severe damage taken during Hurricane Laura, the marina re-opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, April 22, at the marina’s entry point on the south side of the Lake Charles Civic Center.

