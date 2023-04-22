Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially re-opens Bore du Lac Marina

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A big day for boaters in the Lake Area, Bore du Lac Marina is officially open.

After undergoing repairs due to severe damage taken during Hurricane Laura, the marina re-opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, April 22, at the marina’s entry point on the south side of the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.