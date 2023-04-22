Lack of staff hinders response efficiency at overnight structure fires

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - After two structure fires broke out overnight, the Ward Six Fire Department is urging community members to volunteer as firefighters.

Ward Six arrived at the scene of a structure fire at approximately 1:14 a.m. on April 22, with only two firefighters, according to a Facebook post.

Ward Six said aid response from the DeQuincy and Houston River Fire Departments was critical in mitigating the incident due to the lack of staff available.

The post went on to say that while Ward Six responded to a mutual aid request at a structure fire from Ward One at approximately 3:43 a.m., Ward Six needed their own mutual aid to provide coverage for their area due to a lack of staff.

“Without volunteers, most departments do not have the funding to hire firefighters to provide critical emergency response services to the community,” Ward Six said.

To volunteer as a first responder, CLICK HERE, or call 337-786-2775.

