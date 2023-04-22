Jennings airport improving runway with $1.4 million grant

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Another grant has been added to assist with infrastructure at the Jennings Airport. The airport will soon have a new and improved runway for private planes to land with a $1.4 million grant awarded by the state through the federal Infrastructure Investment Act.

The money will be used for the rehabilitation of the runway.

“The runway in Jennings, it’s 5,000 feet long and over time, the sun breaks down the asphalt and we have to come in and in redo it every so often,” Doug Hollier, airport chairman said. “It’s to the point now where you can actually see the soil begin to come through so it’s time to do something with it.”

Jennings Airport. (KPLC)

This comes after another grant that came in for $304,000 as part of the Infrastructure Investment Act. That money will be used to assist with fueling plane pumps and modernizing the physical structure of the airport.

“When you buy fuel, you pay tax on the fuel, that tax is given to the federal government, and they in return give it back to us to smaller airports to use for infrastructure improvement and things like that,” Hollier said.

All of which Hollier, who is also a pilot, says was absolutely necessary.

“It’s always good to get additional income to where you can do these project, and just generally improve the airport,” he said

The airport is currently receiving bids and work will begin as soon as a contractor is selected.

