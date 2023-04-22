Jefferson Parish deputies shoot, kill armed man wanted for questioning in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish deputies fatally shot a man early Saturday (April 22) after he allegedly pointed a gun at them outside a house in Metairie shortly after midnight.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office said deputies were at the home in the 1700 block of Harvard Avenue looking for the man, who it said was wanted for questioning “in an earlier incident.”

While deputies were on scene in the street outside, they said the man arrived in a vehicle and got out, brandishing a handgun.

“The suspect pointed the firearm at the group of deputies, and at least one deputy fired at him,” the JPSO said in a statement. “The suspect was struck by gunfire multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.”

The JPSO has not disclosed the man’s name or age, nor has it explained the earlier incident for which he was wanted for questioning.

Jefferson Parish deputies have been involved in three shooting incidents this past week and six in the past eight months. They include:

Saturday’s incident in Metairie that left the suspect dead

An April 19 incident in which five suspects allegedly pulling on car door handles near Lake Avenue and Pine Street in Metairie were arrested after a pursuit in which one of the suspects fired shots a deputies. The JPSO said deputies did not discharge their weapons in this incident

An April 17 incident in Marrero when a deputy “perceived a threat” and fired at a fleeing drunk driving suspect who attempted to escape a traffic stop on foot after crashing his car. The suspect was not struck by the gunfire and was arrested

A Feb. 25 incident inside a Terrytown convenience store when suspect Kevin Veal of Harvey, 26, was fatally shot after firing a shot at deputies and holding a gun to the head of one of them

A Jan. 25 incident in Metairie when two armed suspects evading a traffic stop on the South I-10 Service Road at Manson Avenue crashed into another car and fled on foot. The JPSO said a deputy “perceived a threat” and shot at one of the suspects but no injury nor arrest was announced

A Sept. 8 incident in which a JPSO deputy shot a 16-year-old carjacking suspect in the leg as he and an accomplice allegedly shot at the lawmen when trying to escape at a park in Algiers

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

