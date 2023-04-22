FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds arrive Sunday with a couple showers possible

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We enjoyed a great day Saturday, but our weather will not be as nice as we enter our upcoming week. Changes already begin to arrive Sunday as a passing disturbance tracks through the area. This will bring more cloud cover and chances to even see a few showers by the afternoon, with highs closer to the 70 degree mark.

The steadiest shower activity with the disturbance still looks to remain to our south and west, and any rain may struggle to reach the ground at first. But eventually some of that activity may try to enter SWLA during the afternoon. With this in mind, outdoor plans still look ok tomorrow as long as they don’t depend on no chance of rain, but they may be better suited for the morning and early afternoon hours.

Another disturbance (dotted yellow line) will arrive by late Tuesday and may bring more shower activity. (KPLC)

By Monday, that disturbance passes through meaning we should stay mostly dry. But rain chances won’t just go away. Even more disturbances will begin passing through by the middle of the week, which will bring a better chance to see showers in our area. Now it will not be raining during this entire period, and unfortunately models continue to bounce around a little as to when/where the most rain during this time will be. Still, we’ll likely start seeing some showers return by late Tuesday with chances of rain lasting into Thursday. After that, another cold front will move closer with drier air moving in behind it.

With rain and cloud cover nearby this week, temperatures will likely be held a bit below normal. We’ll see highs remaining in the 70′s through Tuesday and close to 80 degrees Wednesday ahead of the front.

- Max Lagano

