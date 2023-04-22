Community members toss sensitive documents at Shred Fest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Better Business Bureau hosted a free shredding event at S.J. Welsh Middle School.

Community members brought their boxes of sensitive documents as student volunteers helped dump the papers into barrels.

They also provided information on how long documents with personal information should be kept before disposing of them.

“The biggest thing is identity theft if this information gets into the wrong hands they can easily get into your accounts, credit card, bank account any online accounts you may have,” Better Business Bureau operations manager Tabatha Trahan said.

The documents were brought to a facility to be shredded and disposed of properly.

More than 200 people dropped off their documents.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.