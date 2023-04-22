$2,000 reward offered after 2 donkeys shot

Rayne, LA (KPLC) - A woman in Rayne is offering a $2,000 reward after two of her donkeys were shot leaving one dead and the other severely injured, according to KLFY News in Lafayette.

Kellie Briscoe arrived at her 50-acre pasture on Tuesday, April 18, where she found her donkey Fred dead and the other donkey, Ashley, suffering from a bullet wound to the head.

Briscoe said Ashley was taken to the LSU Veterinary Hospital.

X-ray scans show the bullet is still in her skull, blinding her in the left eye.

Briscoe said Fred and Ashley brought joy to their family for the past 12 years.

She said they were lovable donkeys who knew a few tricks.

“They even knew how to smile. My sister taught them tricks how to smile,” Briscoe said. “They loved their treats, so they were very friendly.”

At last word, Ashley is showing signs of improvement.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff said the person or people responsible for the shooting could be charged with cruelty to animals and illegal discharge of a firearm.

