YMCA makes potential comeback to Lake Charles

By Jade Moreau
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Investors are looking to bring back a YMCA location to Lake Charles.

YMCA once had a Lake Charles location on Kirby St. before the building was severely damaged by Hurricane Rita. The organization left the lake area many years ago. Now, there are plans to bring the organization back to the city at a new location along Nelson Rd. near the Villages of Imperial Pointe.

“Our main objective is to meet the needs of the community, and what they are looking for,” president and CEO of The YMCA of the Capitol Area, Christian Engle said. “At this particular perspective, we are looking to bring early child education back Lake Charles – early education, after school programming, summer camp and health and wellness programming, as well.”

Thursday, a public meeting was held for investors who will make it possible to bring the YMCA back. There are even talks of a second location in northern part of the city.

“For seniors, for families, to be able to know children are getting everything from swim lessons, to a safe place to go after school, even a safe place for young people to go play basketball, work out and be a part of the community,” Engle said.

“The healthier a community is, the more vibrant it can be, the better the economy can be, the more healthy the workforce can be, and so I think it is incredibly important to have a strong, healthy workforce,” managing partner of Imperial Pointe, Dr. John Noble said. “Wellness facilities can help that tremendously.”

There is no timeline yet on the project.

