Woman wanted for questioning in connection with theft of firearms from vehicles

This woman is wanted for questioning in the burglary and unauthorized use of access cards and credit cards.(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with the theft of weapons from a vehicle in Welsh.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the investigation began with the vehicle burglaries at a residence on La. 382 in Welsh. The resident reported two weapons and a purse were taken from two vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office release a photo of a suspect wanted for questioning in the burglary and unauthorized use of access cards and credit cards.

Ivey said the suspect withdrew cash from an ATM at a Chevron station and at an ATM in Lake Charles.  Then, on April 19, 2023, the suspect also attempted to make a purchase using the stolen cards at a Dollar General store in Jennings, he said.

Ivey asked anyone recognizing the woman in the photo to contact detectives at the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2106.

