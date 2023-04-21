Woman wanted for questioning in connection with theft of firearms from vehicles

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with the theft of weapons from a vehicle in Welsh.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the investigation began with the vehicle burglaries at a residence on La. 382 in Welsh. The resident reported two weapons and a purse were taken from two vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office release a photo of a suspect wanted for questioning in the burglary and unauthorized use of access cards and credit cards.

Ivey said the suspect withdrew cash from an ATM at a Chevron station and at an ATM in Lake Charles. Then, on April 19, 2023, the suspect also attempted to make a purchase using the stolen cards at a Dollar General store in Jennings, he said.

Ivey asked anyone recognizing the woman in the photo to contact detectives at the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2106.

