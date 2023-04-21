Oakdale under boil advisory due to aging tanks

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - City officials say the tops of the water storage tanks in Oakdale are so old, the tops of them are caving in and could possibly be exposed to the elements.

The city says it is working with engineers and the state and is nearing completion of the installation of a new storage tank.

However, residents are currently under a boil advisory until further notice - which could last a few weeks.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but are looking forward to having the upgraded tank,” the city said. “We will keep you posted and thank you for your patience.”

