This is Home Fest teams up with Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival for one big event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Festival season is definitely underway in Southwest Louisiana.

For the first time ever, This is Home Fest and the Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival are joining forces.

The festival features live music, all types of vendors, crawfish, and a kids’ zone that includes a petting zoo.

The event is free and open to everyone and this year there will be two big stages presenting musical acts from all over South Louisiana.

“Well, this an exciting year, it’s been three years since we’ve had the Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival of course because of COVID and everything else it stopped, well we’re bringing it back this year,” Elijha Guillory, president of the crawfish festival, said.

“So right now, we got stages on the ground, the next step is to get PA system and lighting in and tomorrow we’ll have in backline and musical instruments for the artists,” said Ross Conner, Home Fest production manager. “We’ll have everything laid out on stage and ready for them to show up and do their thing.”

“First of all our partnership with Lake Charles Crawfish Festival is really going to double the size of the festival and our move to the Lake Charles Civic Center makes it accessible to the whole community, said Jay Ecker, Home Fest director. “It’s a free festival and we have ordered some fantastic weather so I think all of that together is going to make this the biggest thing to happen in Southwest Louisiana in a long time.”

The festival begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and finishes at 10 p.m.

