SWLA Baseball Bi-District Round Results and Regional Matchups
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 28 Southwest Louisiana teams advanced to the LHSAA Baseball State Playoffs, and when the playoffs got underway on Thursday, 13 SWLA teams took to the diamond hoping to keep their state title hopes alive.
- 9. Iota vs. 24. Jennings (Three game series)
- Game One: Iota beats Jennings 14-0
- 9. Westlake vs. 24. Church Point (Three game series)
- Game One: Westlake beats Church Point 11-5
- 9. Grand Lake beats 24. Haynesville 13-0
- 11. Welsh beats 22. Oberlin 7-4
- 17. Lake Arthur falls to 16. French Settlement 7-3
- 18. Pickering falls to 15. Gueydan 9-4
- 21. Merryville falls to 12. Mangham 6-5
- 9. Bell City beats 24. Castor 8-0
- 13. Lacassine beats 20. Singer 7-3
- 18. Reeves beats 15. Kilbourne 11-3
Regional match-ups:
- 9. Grand Lake will play 8. Oakdale
- 11. Welsh will play 6. LaSalle
- 9. Bell City will play 8. Hicks
- 13. Lacassine will play 4. Elizabeth
- 18. Reeves will play 2. Converse
