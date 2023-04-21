SWLA Baseball Bi-District Round Results and Regional Matchups

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 28 Southwest Louisiana teams advanced to the LHSAA Baseball State Playoffs, and when the playoffs got underway on Thursday, 13 SWLA teams took to the diamond hoping to keep their state title hopes alive.

Non-Select Division II:

9. Iota vs. 24. Jennings (Three game series) Game One: Iota beats Jennings 14-0



Non-Select Division III:

9. Westlake vs. 24. Church Point (Three game series) Game One: Westlake beats Church Point 11-5



Non-Select Division IV:

9. Grand Lake beats 24. Haynesville 13-0

11. Welsh beats 22. Oberlin 7-4

17. Lake Arthur falls to 16. French Settlement 7-3

18. Pickering falls to 15. Gueydan 9-4

21. Merryville falls to 12. Mangham 6-5

Non-Select Division V:

9. Bell City beats 24. Castor 8-0

13. Lacassine beats 20. Singer 7-3

18. Reeves beats 15. Kilbourne 11-3

Regional match-ups:

Non-Select Division IV:

9. Grand Lake will play 8. Oakdale

11. Welsh will play 6. LaSalle

Non-Select Division V:

9. Bell City will play 8. Hicks

13. Lacassine will play 4. Elizabeth

18. Reeves will play 2. Converse

