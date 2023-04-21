50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Baseball Bi-District Round Results and Regional Matchups

By Justin Margolius and Matthew Travis
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 28 Southwest Louisiana teams advanced to the LHSAA Baseball State Playoffs, and when the playoffs got underway on Thursday, 13 SWLA teams took to the diamond hoping to keep their state title hopes alive.

Non-Select Division II:

  • 9. Iota vs. 24. Jennings (Three game series)
    • Game One: Iota beats Jennings 14-0

Non-Select Division III:

  • 9. Westlake vs. 24. Church Point (Three game series)
    • Game One: Westlake beats Church Point 11-5

Non-Select Division IV:

  • 9. Grand Lake beats 24. Haynesville 13-0
  • 11. Welsh beats 22. Oberlin 7-4
  • 17. Lake Arthur falls to 16. French Settlement 7-3
  • 18. Pickering falls to 15. Gueydan 9-4
  • 21. Merryville falls to 12. Mangham 6-5

Non-Select Division V:

  • 9. Bell City beats 24. Castor 8-0
  • 13. Lacassine beats 20. Singer 7-3
  • 18. Reeves beats 15. Kilbourne 11-3

Regional match-ups:

Non-Select Division IV:

  • 9. Grand Lake will play 8. Oakdale
  • 11. Welsh will play 6. LaSalle

Non-Select Division V:

  • 9. Bell City will play 8. Hicks
  • 13. Lacassine will play 4. Elizabeth
  • 18. Reeves will play 2. Converse

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana

Latest News

Sam Houston softball beats Haughton
SWLA Softball Regional Round Results and Quarterfinal Matchups
Louisana Baseball
28 SWLA teams make the LHSAA Baseball State Playoffs
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LHSAA releases high school baseball playoff brackets
Sulphur baseball’s offensive burst rules the day in win against Sam Houston
Sulphur baseball’s offensive burst rules the day in win against Sam Houston