SWLA Arrest Report - April 20, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 20, 2023.

Desiree Andrea Harrison, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; resisting an officer; vehicle in unsafe condition; windshield obscured; operating a vehicle while under suspension; switched license plate.

Deshari Davion Jones, 20, Lake Charles: Misrepresentation during the issuance of a misdemeanor summons; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession or dealing in unregistered weapons; resisting an officer.

Jatorquise Nilee Thomas, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jamie Markell Haley Sr., 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; violations of protective orders.

Brian Anthony Knowlton, 52, Lake Charles: Switched license plate; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; no motor vehicle insurance.

Ladonya Adale LaDay Carrier, 40, Lake Charles: Terrorizing.

Brian Keith Solana II, 26, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Dustin Michael Thibodeaux, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Fredrick Javon Fenner, 35, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Tonya Rene Simmons, 38, Baytown, TX: Arson; aggravated assault, child endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Brandon Terrell Malbrough Jr., 22, Westlake: Theft under $25,000.

Alfred Williams, 45, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession, of a Schedule I drug.

Valdo Clarence Hahn II, 38, Sulphur: Obscenity; contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; resisting an officer by flight.

Zyna Nicol Higginbotham, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Christain Blake Hagan, 24, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000; second-degree battery.

Tammy Marie Jackson, 42, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; forgery.

Michael Ray Thomas, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000.

Duke Joseph Johnson Jr., 21, Dry Creek: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Leslie Ann Sherman, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jareth Shermon Bias, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); burglary; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer.

Floyd Jay Laird, 52, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; theft under $1,000; exploitation of the infirm; possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.

Logan Haywood Cormier, 43, Vinton: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault.

Courtney James Doty, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Michael Joseph Lemelle, 55, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer by flight; residing an officer.

Jerry James Vallier, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Torrey Carson Robinson, 45, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner with a dangerous weapon; second-degree kidnapping.

