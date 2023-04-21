SWLA Arrest Report - April 20, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 20, 2023.
Desiree Andrea Harrison, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; resisting an officer; vehicle in unsafe condition; windshield obscured; operating a vehicle while under suspension; switched license plate.
Deshari Davion Jones, 20, Lake Charles: Misrepresentation during the issuance of a misdemeanor summons; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession or dealing in unregistered weapons; resisting an officer.
Jatorquise Nilee Thomas, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons.
Jamie Markell Haley Sr., 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; violations of protective orders.
Brian Anthony Knowlton, 52, Lake Charles: Switched license plate; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; no motor vehicle insurance.
Ladonya Adale LaDay Carrier, 40, Lake Charles: Terrorizing.
Brian Keith Solana II, 26, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.
Dustin Michael Thibodeaux, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Fredrick Javon Fenner, 35, Lake Charles: Trespassing.
Tonya Rene Simmons, 38, Baytown, TX: Arson; aggravated assault, child endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Brandon Terrell Malbrough Jr., 22, Westlake: Theft under $25,000.
Alfred Williams, 45, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession, of a Schedule I drug.
Valdo Clarence Hahn II, 38, Sulphur: Obscenity; contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; resisting an officer by flight.
Zyna Nicol Higginbotham, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Christain Blake Hagan, 24, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000; second-degree battery.
Tammy Marie Jackson, 42, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; forgery.
Michael Ray Thomas, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000.
Duke Joseph Johnson Jr., 21, Dry Creek: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Leslie Ann Sherman, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jareth Shermon Bias, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); burglary; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer.
Floyd Jay Laird, 52, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; theft under $1,000; exploitation of the infirm; possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.
Logan Haywood Cormier, 43, Vinton: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault.
Courtney James Doty, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Michael Joseph Lemelle, 55, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer by flight; residing an officer.
Jerry James Vallier, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Torrey Carson Robinson, 45, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner with a dangerous weapon; second-degree kidnapping.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.