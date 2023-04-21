50/50 Thursdays
Student body slammed on video, EBR Administrator on leave

A school administrator has been placed on leave after a video surfaced showing him body slam...
A school administrator has been placed on leave after a video surfaced showing him body slam someone while breaking up a fight on campus.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish school administrator has been placed on leave after a video surfaced showing him body slam someone while breaking up a fight on campus.

The incident took place at Tara High School in Baton Rouge.

EBR Schools spokesperson Paris Flannigan said the school system is now investigating the incident.  She declined to name the administrator.

It is unclear what happened before the video clip begins or what happened after the video ends.

