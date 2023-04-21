S.J. Welsh Middle School to offer high school credits through LSU STEM Pathway Program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - S.J. Welsh is one of a handful of local schools that is now part of the LSU STEM Pathway Program.

The program allows kids to earn high school credits and give students educational opportunities that could shape their future.

“Anything related to STEM, if they ask me to try it, I’m going to say ‘yes,’” STEM teacher, Dana Istre, said.

Teachers in the after-school STEM program allow students to be creative and learn practical skills that are hands-on.

“It’s nice to like use actual tools, so that you get to learn real-life skills you get to use later on and in real life,” said STEM student, Brynley McMurry.

This new program will offer a variety of courses that encourages students to explore science, technology, engineering and math.

Earning high school credits could put students on track to future career opportunities.

“I kind of want to be an engineer,” said STEM student Andrew Trahan. “It seems cool to make new things and help design old ones.”

Students in STEM work to create and build new things that can be entered in competitions, like that one made by S.J. students that just earned recognition from NASA.

“It was cool, and it was long. We had to do a lot of research, a lot of typing, a lot of thinking, but I’m glad we did. It was fun,” Trahan said.

“We just had to fix a lot of our mistakes because we didn’t really know how to do it at first. So we had to think about what we made mistakes on and fix it,” said STEM student Madisyn Blanco.

When Pathway students graduate from high school, they will be able to get an endorsement on their diplomas from LSU.

The new courses will be offered next school year.

