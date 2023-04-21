50/50 Thursdays
Several local teams invited to Vex Robotics World Championship

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Numerous robotics teams from Calcasieu received invitations to compete at the Vex Robotics World Championship in Dallas Texas.

IQ Teams

Vinton Elementary

(Two teams)

First Team Name: Code-a-Cola Zero

• Student names: Hudson Renfrow, Anaya Turner, Grant Nazworth, Christianna Rigmaiden, Kalynn Walter

• Coach: Raymond Swalley & BreeAnne Wade

• Accomplishments: Ranked 7th overall in the state of Louisiana; Won the Design Award at 2023 State Championships; Won 4 trophies over 7 competitions this season.

Second Team Name: Code-a-Cola Classic

• Student names: Perla Palomo, Romie Moore, Azriel Austin Carson Richardson, Taylor Rigmaden, Lonnie Courville Coach: Raymond Swalley & BreeAnne Wade

• Accomplishments: Ranked 6th overall in the state of Louisiana; Won the Judges Award at 2023 State Championships; Won Excellence Award at EK Key’s Competition; Won 3 total awards this 22-23 season.

Maplewood Elementary

Team Name: MES Astros

• Student names: Adam Khan, Easton Trahan, Hallee Miller, Mason McCurry, Sarah Lopez, Zoe Parker

• Coach: Tabitha Sheppard & Mandy Burger

• Accomplishments: Received the Judges Award; Ranked high all season; Competed in 7 events throughout Louisiana; Received invite to WORLD Championship.

Gillis Elementary

(Two teams)

First Team Name: The Punishers

• Student names: Beaux Webb, Levi Mouhot, Mary Tarver, Charlotte Hebert, Henry Pipes, Zadyn Smith

• Coach: Lauren Mitchell, Gabrielle Myers, Ashley Pearson

• Accomplishments: Team A received the Excellence Award, Teamwork Champion Award, 2nd place Teamwork Champion Award, Judge’s Award and Skills Champion Award and continues to improve their knowledge and skills!

Second Team Name: Bronco Bots

• Student names: Rhyder Buford, Jaxon Bryeans, David Tarver, Blake Mouton

• Coach: Lauren Mitchell, Gabrielle Myers, Ashley Pearson

• Accomplishments: Team B was awarded the Teamwork Champion award and has shown tremendous growth since beginning in September.

TS Cooley Elementary

Team Name: Tech Tigers

• Student names: Camryn Jones, Patrick Benoit, James Grigus, Celia Cunningham, Roark McGee, Drew Sonnier, Jude Youssef, Luke Robbins

• Coach: Mike Wrobel

• Accomplishments: The T.S. Cooley Tech Tigers completed the 2022 - 2023 season ranked 2nd in the state of Louisiana in programming skills and 5th in driving skills; In October 2022 a high score of ‘13 ‘in driving skills was celebrated at the first competition. In February 2023 the team was able to earn a high score of ‘67′ in driving skills and explored coding to earn a high score of ‘47′ in programming skills. This significant increase in scores over the course of a few short months was accomplished because of the hard work, enthusiasm and dedication shown by the team members.

Pearl Watson Lions

Region 5 STEM Center

(Two teams)

Team Name: Albert Xstein Xbots

• Student names: Nathan Wang, Stephen Wang, Angela Chen

• Coach: Corina Joshlin

• Accomplishments: 3 Excellence Awards; 5 Teamwork Champion Awards; 2 Robot Skills Awards; Participated in 7 events throughout Louisiana; 245th in World Skills Rankings; 46th is Virtual Skills Rankings.

Second Team Name: Mices Meeces Mooses

• Student names: Clara Li, Sofia Chan

• Coach: Corina Joshlin

• Accomplishments: 1 Excellence Award; 1 Teamwork Champion Award; 2 Design Awards; Participated in 5 events throughout Louisiana; 396th in World Skills Rankings; 258th is Virtual Skills Rankings.

VRC Teams

Vinton Middle

(Three teams)

First Team Name: The Megaminds

• School/organization: Vinton Middle

• Student names: Angel Cardona, Kyler Talley, Brennan Trahan

• Coach: Kacie Wing

• Accomplishments: Won Robot Skills Champion Award at R5 VRC League; Won Excellence Award at State Championship;

Second Team Name: Ajax

• Student names: Dallin Jones, Natalie McCuistion, Layla Simpson

• Coach: Kacie Wing

• Accomplishments: Won Excellence Award at R5 VRC League; Won Robot Skills Award at State Championship; Won Design Award at State Championship.

Third Team: Aces

• Student names: Hayden Golden, Harlee Hollingsworth, Pedro Cabrera, Logan Atwell

• Coach: Kacie Wing

• Accomplishments: Won Excellence Award at R5 VRC Open; Won Tournament Champion Award at R5 League.

FK White Middle

Team Name: Wolverine Robotics

Leblanc Middle

Team Name: Team Beefy

• Student names: Gabriel Perry, Drew Couvillon, Brady Stanley, Ryan Griffith, Ryder Ledoux, Mathew Moores, Aubree Acosta, Allie Winters, Isabella Landaverde, Lila Couvillon, Audrey Gaskin

• Coach: Katelyn Reulet

• Accomplishments: First-year team & first-year coach; Made it to state championships & worlds; Made it to quarterfinals at states.

Region 5 STEM Center

Team Name: La Matrix

• Student names: Abigail Borel, Jordan Causey, Jimmy Chen, Mahad Jadoon, Leo Lin

• Coach: Jack Joshlin

• Accomplishments: First-year team; Competed in 6 events throughout Louisiana; 1 Design Award; 2 Excellence Awards; 2 Tournament Champions Awards, including Tournament Champions at Vex State Championships

Iowa High School (Invited, but unable to make it)

Team Name: La Rumba

• School/organization: Iowa High School

• Student names: Colin Frey, Kaylee Guidry, Madison Guidry, London Frey

• Coach: Logan Planchard & Renee Hardy

• Accomplishments: Ranked 4th at R5 VRC Invitational and made it to semifinals; Ranked 8th at Holy Cross Mardi Gras Vex Tournament and made it to semifinals; Received invite to State Championships in Lake Charles; Ranked 17th in Louisiana State HS VRC Rankings; Competed in 5 events throughout the state.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

