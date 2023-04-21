Serial dine and dasher

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The customer is always right is a phrase most industries live by, but, when it comes to dining and dashing without paying, the customer is always wrong.

Recently, a serial dine-’n-dasher has hit nearly every restaurant in the Lake Charles area. Dine and dash implies a customer dines at a restaurant, orders a meal, and leaves before paying for the bill.

“He came in, sat by himself, said he was meeting with some of his friends, said that they were on their way, that he they worked for him, kept ordering food and some beer, and the server like went to go get food for another table and he grabbed like some to go food and got in his truck and just left us,” said Rikenjaks General Manager Katelyn Broussard.

“He said he was waiting on a friend for they were friends for about 30 years and he was about to fire him and, I was like, ok, and he probably sat there for 30 minutes, got a couple of beers,” said Nina P’s server Callie Courville. “He got an appetizer, he ordered a to go order; I went to do my side work, I go look and he’s gone, and I’m like, surely he’s coming back. but no, he never came back.”

The act is not only disrespectful, but it also leaves the server without tips and the burden of explaining the situation to upper management.

“Usually, at some restaurants, the owners make them pay, but Miss Nina said it’s on our fault,” said Courville.

Allegedly the dasher walked out of more than 20 restaurants without paying; twice at Nina P’s.

“I saw that Nina P’s like posted a picture of his , and when I saw the post, I recognized the truck before I recognized him, brand new plates, everything,” said Broussard.

“I was like, oh my gosh. we have a serial, whatever, like dine and dasher like he’s just going everywhere and doing that; that’s insane.” said Kayleigh Semar.

After his picture was posted on FaceBook, he went back to Nina P’s to pay what he owed.

“He was just like this is from earlier and it’s double of what my bill was like I was going to come back, I just had to go do something,” said Semar. “I was just holding and i was like what, he was like it was from earlier, like I was going to come back and I was like, oh, this is the guy that didn’t pay and he just hurried up and left.”

“It was just strange to me because, you wouldn’t think with his personality, he. just looked like the average guy that comes in waits for his friend, and i just didn’t think he was about to do that.” said Courville.

Barclaycard reported that 25% of customers consider leaving a restaurant without paying if they have to wait too long for the bill. Other reported reasons for dining and dashing are poor service, the forgotten wallet, or just for the thrill of it.

