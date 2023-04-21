Proper protocol for alligator sightings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Twice in the last several days we’ve brought you images of large alligators crossing the road near the casinos. But this isn’t strange.

After all, we are in Louisiana. But what’s the proper protocol if you spot a gator on your property, or if you see one creating an unsafe situation in a public setting?

KPLC’s Amma Siriboe spoke with a gator hunter who can spell out the rules.

“You got to remember that’s a wild animal, you know, if you see one, it’s not a good idea to get too close to it,” said Kim Crochet, Nuisance Alligator Control Operator.

Crochet said within the last week alone, he has caught 20 alligators, many of them from homes.

He said if a gator is causing a disturbance on your property, you should call.

“Report it. If you call wildlife and fisheries and tell them what you have, they will put in contact with me or someone like myself, and we will come and safely take care of it, because you don’t want to try to handle them. They will bite you. There’s certain things that these gators do that you wouldn’t know, and they can move really fast a lot faster than people think,” said Crochet.

Recently a video shared online shows a large alligator spotted near the Golden Nugget golf course.

Another video follows beachgoers relocating a gator back into the marsh at Johnson’s Bayou.

Crochet warns it is not wise to handle them yourself.

“We use a noose pole and some ropes. There’s certain ways to do it, you know, because you have got to remember, these things are wild. On a bigger gator, I bring someone with me,” Crochet said.

Crochet also reminds people not to feed alligators; it makes them less fearful of you and keeps them coming back.

In addition, killing an alligator without the proper license and tags can cost a fine, or even jail time.

“They are an important part of the ecosystem; they’re a sign of a healthy ecosystem so we definitely don’t want to get rid of them if we can help it,” said Kori Legleu-Buxton, wildlife biologist.

The number to call for help with an alligator is 337-491-2575, and a wildlife communicator will issue a complaint number immediately to you and connect you with a nuisance operator.

