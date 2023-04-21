50/50 Thursdays
Perkins found guilty of raping juvenile

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - William G. Perkins, 60, of DeQuincy was found guilty of first-degree rape of a Juvenile yesterday, April 20, according to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office.

Perkins was accused of raping a mentally disabled juvenile in 2021. He is now facing a life sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Judge Clayton Davis is scheduled to sentence Perkins on May 19.

Assistant District Attorneys Hope Buford and Kadence Huber prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

