‘No Patient Left Alone’ bill stirs up emotional testimony

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A bill aiming to codify visitation policies at healthcare facilities in Louisiana in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic passed out of the House Committee on Health and Welfare on Thursday, April 20.

HB291, carried by State Rep. Chuck Owen (R-District 30) of Leesville, would mandate that hospitals, in-patient hospice care facilities and nursing homes implement policies and procedures for in-person visitation, regardless of the circumstances, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

”We’re human beings. We know how we ache when someone we love is at the end of their life, or in some cases, at the beginning of their life,” said Owen. “If a lady is in there delivering a child, or if somebody is in there sick and family can’t get to them. There’s a cascading effect from being alone, for any period of time, much less an extended period of time. So, we need to do the right thing in Louisiana.”

The bill, otherwise known as the ‘No Patient Left Alone Law,’ allows for the designation of one person in the life of the patient to be designated as a primary caregiver who can come into the facility every day. It allows for the facility to set up policies and procedures around safety and infection control, but the individual would be allowed into the facility regardless. Vaccination would also not be a requirement.

Visitation could, however, be suspended if the visitor were found to be in violation of the facility’s policies and procedures.

Several people testified in support of HB291 in committee.

One of those individuals, Jill Hines, the co-director of Health Freedom Louisiana, had a brother-in-law die alone in the hospital from complications due to COVID.

”While the intention was to keep people from dying from the virus, the outcome was a tortured reality where fear and human suffering was intensified because human contact was denied,” said Hines. “The policies denying the last embrace, the final words, the final prayers with our loved ones, have to be the most cruelest measures to come out of this chaotic era. And, it is my hope that HB291 will put an end to it in Louisiana.”

Dr. Kathy Willis’ mother was in rehab at a facility. During the pandemic, her mother contracted COVID. While her health deteriorated quickly, her family was not allowed to visit.

“Prior to her being admitted to the hospital for COVID, one of her five children was with her every day, and if we couldn’t be there, we paid someone to be there with her,” explained Willis. “We wanted to make sure that she was eating and drinking, that she was clean and comfortable, and if she wanted ice cream five times a day, by God we were going to get it for her.”

Several of those who testified recalled experiences of limited communication with hospital staff and physicians, a few recounting experiences of the health of a patient suddenly worsening with non-COVID-related issues.

Owen wants to ensure that the experiences of those who testified never happen for any other family and that no patient is left alone during a time when they desire family and support.

