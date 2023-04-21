Local students hold mock city council meeting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight, a city council meeting was held to discuss important city matters, but these weren’t our normal city council members.

As part of the mayor’s youth program, local high schoolers from the area stepped up in city council positions and even as mayor.

The students have been preparing for months on city operations and, ultimately, this meeting.

Members of the city council made appearances, not as officials, but as local attendees asking questions.

“I really enjoyed it and I think it showed me that we should really come to these meetings as citizens because we always focus more on our government, on the national level, when we don’t realize how much the local government does affect our lives every day,” said Kadence Harrington, Barbe High School senior.

For many of the students, it was a great experience getting to see the operations of Lake Charles.

