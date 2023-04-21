Lafayette police officer accused of showing video with sexual content to juvenile

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A Lafayette Police Office has been arrested and his police powers revoked due to an ongoing investigation into allegations of obscenity, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Sgt. Robin Green says the department began its investigation after they received a complaint on April 17 of an officer showing a video containing sexual content to a minor.

On Friday, April 21, Officer Jacob Desormeaux was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for two counts of obscenity. The department says Dexormeaux’s police powers have been revoked and he has been placed on administrative leave pending the result of the Internal Affairs investigation.

Lafayette Police Chief Judith Estorge has issued a statement saying she does not condone this type of behavior from her officers and that they have an obligation to the citizens of the community to do what is right, including policing their own. She says officers are held to a higher standard and this behavior will not be tolerated.

