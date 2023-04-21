50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Ikea to open 8 new US stores

FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ikea is planning to spend more than $2 billion to open eight new locations in the U.S.

The move would expand the retailer’s furniture empire in the U.S. with its biggest-ever investment in a single country.

The locations of the new U.S. stores have not yet been decided.

Ingka Group, Ikea retail’s Dutch holding company, says it plans to grow its presence on the East and West coasts, and invest more in the South.

It also wants to open nine smaller “plan-and-order points” in the U.S. over the next three years.

Plan-and-order points are for customers who want to get consultation on how to design their homes, as well as place orders.

The company says the new outlets would create 2,000 jobs.

Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana

Latest News

FILE - Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it was called shortly after 2 p.m....
Airline worker dies of injuries suffered at Texas airport
Two robotics teams from Vinton Elementary are joined by several other in Calcasieu in receiving...
Several local teams invited to Vex Robotics World Championship
A candlelight vigil was held to recognize victims of a shooting at an Alabama birthday party.
Vigil held for Alabama shooting victim
Local students hold mock city council meeting
Local students hold mock city council meeting