F.K. White Middle School student accused of bringing airsoft gun and knife to school

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An F.K. White Middle School student has been arrested after being accused of bringing ammunition, a knife, and an airsoft gun to the school, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says around 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, a school resource officer was notified by the school administration that a 14-year-old boy was found with an airsoft gun, kitchen knife, .380 ammunition, and other accessories for the airsoft gun.

The student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for carrying a dangerous weapon on school property. Detectives say that the student did not make any threats regarding the items found in his possession.

