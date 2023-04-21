50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Five people killed in four separate shootings across New Orleans, according to NOPD

After a violent night in New Orleans, a total of five people were killed in four separate...
After a violent night in New Orleans, a total of five people were killed in four separate shootings in New Orleans Thursday evening (April 20), according to NOPD.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a violent night in New Orleans, a total of five people were killed in four separate shootings in New Orleans Thursday evening (April 20), according to NOPD.

The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the Lower Garden District; police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Rousseau Street. Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim of that shooting was identified as 17-year-old Zerrick Lebeau. He was a senior at Elenore McMain and was just weeks away from graduating.

An hour later, police responded to a double shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward around 8 p.m. Police say two male victims were found at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tupelo Streets, suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim died en route to the hospital.

Another hour later, police responded to another shooting in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. Police say a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a triple shooting at the intersection of Lousia at North Robertson streets. Police say three victims were found on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information is currently available.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now

Latest News

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 21, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - April 21, 2023
F.K. White Middle School student accused of bringing airsoft gun and knife to school
Perkins found guilty of raping juvenile
Woman wanted for questioning in connection with theft of firearms from vehicles
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
F.K. White Middle School student accused of bringing airsoft gun and knife to school