Five people killed in four separate shootings across New Orleans, according to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a violent night in New Orleans, a total of five people were killed in four separate shootings in New Orleans Thursday evening (April 20), according to NOPD.

The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the Lower Garden District; police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Rousseau Street. Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim of that shooting was identified as 17-year-old Zerrick Lebeau. He was a senior at Elenore McMain and was just weeks away from graduating.

An hour later, police responded to a double shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward around 8 p.m. Police say two male victims were found at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tupelo Streets, suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim died en route to the hospital.

Another hour later, police responded to another shooting in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. Police say a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a triple shooting at the intersection of Lousia at North Robertson streets. Police say three victims were found on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information is currently available.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

