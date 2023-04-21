FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms early, potential rounds of rain through the day.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a stormy and rainy start across SWLA today as a system of storms moved into the area early this morning ahead of a cold front coming from the northwest. Bring you umbrella with you out the door today! Lingering showers are expected to persist through the early hours while another round of storms is possible closer to 7:00 AM onward as part of the system moving across coastal waters could build back into our area. Some uncertainty in the forecast with varying instabilities as to whether we will get a break in the showers over the noon hour, but I would keep your umbrella with you throughout the day as patches of rain could linger into the afternoon. Highs for the day are still expected to top out in the upper 70′s near 80° Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are possible across the area, with potential localized flooding from patches of heavier rain.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

The evening will likely see a return round of lighter showers as the cold front finally passes through the area. Some of these could be on the stronger side if sun during the day allows for more heating after this mornings rain, making for more instability before the front’s passage.

Evening frontal passage (KPLC)

Overnight the front will quickly clear out remaining cloud cover, with cooler and drier air streaming in behind it. Tonight’s lows will be back in the mid-50′s, with similar overnight temps through the weekend. This will bring clear and sunny conditions for Saturday with temperatures topping out in the upper 70′s. Sunday will be on the cooler side, with highs in the mid to low 70′s with clouds building back into the area thanks to a shortwave feature moves across the area. Sunday night could see some rain as storms building and moving across the gulf could skim our area.

Sunday clouds (KPLC)

The outlook for next week is showing some uncertainty as several disturbances are expected to move over the region who’s timing could change considerable, although current models are expecting rain back in the forecast by Tuesday.

