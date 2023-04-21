FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more showers possible this evening before great weather arrives Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The cold front we have been tracking continues to move closer to SW Louisiana. Combined with temperatures that warmed to near 80 degrees in spots, this may be enough to set off one last round of scattered showers and a couple storms early Friday evening.

Any activity likely will begin to enter the area past 5 pm and may be near central parts of the viewing area during the early evening. So if you have plans to be out and about, it will be worth keeping an eye on the sky and the radar. Afterwards, the front will push through and bring drier air behind it.

With this in mind, our Saturday looks to be a nearly perfect day! Though we’ll be a little cool to start with temperatures in the 50′s, we’ll see those temps warm quickly into the upper 70′s for the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will also be around to make things very enjoyable to be outdoors. Sunday does not look to be a bad day either, though with more clouds and the jet stream nearby, a couple showers especially along the coast can’t entirely be ruled out. Otherwise we once again warm into the mid 70′s.

By next week, our rain chances begin to creep up once again. A few disturbances may begin to track nearby Monday, and especially by Tuesday through Wednesday. So we’ll watch this time frame closely for the chance to see some more showers or storms. Of course, there’s still quite a bit of time for the timing and placement of any showers to change between now and then, so we’ll keep you updated as we get closer. Another cold front may then try to push through later in the week.

- Max Lagano

