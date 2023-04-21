Creating a safe sleeping environment for infants with “Sleep Sack Sew Day”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An unsafe sleep environment is one of the most common and preventable ways an infant can die. Every year there are about 100 infant deaths in Louisiana and around 12 in SWLA who die due to unsafe sleep. That’s why the Safe Sleep Task Force in Southwest Louisiana is creating sleep sacks and holding educational courses to help educate parents.

The Safe Sleep Task Force is holding the 3rd annual “Sleep Sack Sew Day” to sew together sleep sacks and give them to parents during their education course.

