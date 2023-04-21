50/50 Thursdays
Creating a safe sleeping environment for infants with “Sleep Sack Sew Day”

By Angelica Butine
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An unsafe sleep environment is one of the most common and preventable ways an infant can die. Every year there are about 100 infant deaths in Louisiana and around 12 in SWLA who die due to unsafe sleep. That’s why the Safe Sleep Task Force in Southwest Louisiana is creating sleep sacks and holding educational courses to help educate parents.

The Safe Sleep Task Force is holding the 3rd annual “Sleep Sack Sew Day” to sew together sleep sacks and give them to parents during their education course.

Tune into KPLC 7News Sunrise to find out how you can get involved.

