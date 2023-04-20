Westlake High School presents “Curses-Foiled Again”
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Westlake High School Theatre will be presenting its final production of the season tonight, April 20.
Their production of “Curses-Foiled Again” will take place at Westlake High School at 1000 Garden Drive at 7 p.m.
The Shakespeare-influenced production is a melodrama that required students to study musical and technical skills for their performance.
Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the Westlake Theatre box office.
