Update on first-degree murder trial of Jermaine Washington, Jr.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first-degree murder trial of Jermaine Washington, Jr. continued today, and KPLC’s Theresa Schmidt was there at the courthouse.

Washington Jr. is charged as the alleged hitman who killed Dorian Colston in 2018.

Jermaine Washington, Jr. (Calcasieu Correctional Center)

Washington’s defense attorney Pride Dorian aggressively cross examined the case agent. The defense brought up information aimed at raising doubt whether Washington was the one who shot and killed Dorian Colston, or whether it was his associate, Karrington “KeKe” Henry.

Henry took the stand and testified he drove Washington to the scene and witnessed flashes from the gun when it was fired inside Colston’s car. Colston was shot eight times. Henry also told authorities a couple weeks ago where the gun was tossed back in 2018, and it was recovered from a storm drain.

Though Washington’s phone pinged at cell towers near the killing, the defense brought out it could be because his mother’s house is in that area, and she had a house fire the same day as the killing in 2018.

Jermaine Washington has decided he will not take the stand in his own defense, and the defense is not calling any witnesses.

Closing arguments are expected to begin shortly after the jury finishes looking at defense exhibits.

Testimonies continue, and more information will be available later tonight.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.