SWLA Arrest Report - April 19, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 19, 2023.

Jonathon Blake Burrell, 33, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner; property damage under $1,000.

Bobby Lee Saicharoen Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mason Ryan Parks, 29, Houston, TX: Entry on or remaining on land after being forbidden; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jerry Mike West, 40, Starks: Theft under $5,000; burglary; theft under $1,000.

Cullen Bryant Harrell, 41, Lake Charles: Telephone harassment; trespassing; aggravated battery; hate crimes.

Jack Curtis Huggins, 25, Lacombe: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Philip Anthony Ducre, 36, Lacombe: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jason Shannon Thibodeaux Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Maranda Lea Dautriel, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chelsea Grace Richmond, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Jvaughn Jermaine Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Travis Tavarus Holcombe, 38, Millry, AL: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; theft under $1,000; identity theft under $300.

Dartanyan Kietchel Breaux, 57, Lake Charles: First-degree rape.

Osean Arkei Wilson, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Christopher Wayne Richard, 54, Ragley: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000; residential contractor fraud under $5,000; failure to possess a license for home improvements; theft of $25,000 or more.

