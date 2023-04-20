Sheriff office participates in “Buckle Up In Your Truck” campaign

50/50 Thursdays
It’s been 20 years since Texas joined the national Click It or Ticket campaign, and while TxDOT said seatbelt use has increased, there’s still work to be done.(Courtesy TxDOT)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is participating in a program to get more people to wear seatbelts.

The “Buckle Up In Your Truck” campaign runs through April 22 and April 29, but is not just for drivers and riders in trucks, but all vehicles.

The campaign is a partnership with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) and is being funded by grant money from the LHSC.

The sheriff’s office will conduct a seatbelt checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the parish on Saturday, April 29. This checkpoint will target people who are not wearing seatbelts in their vehicles.

According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission in 2022, only 81% of pickup truck drivers in Louisiana wore their seatbelts compared to 85% of people who drove cars and 91% of people who drove a van or SUV.

“Unfortunately we sometimes see the deadly results that come from drivers and passengers refusing to wear their seatbelt,” said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “Wearing a seatbelt is one of the most important steps that could save your life in a crash.

“Our job is to stop those who are not buckled up, and keep them from becoming a statistic,” Sheriff Mancuso added.

