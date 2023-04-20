50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles law firm giving away 1000 trees

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The office of Cox Cox Filo Camel Wilson & Brown will be giving away an assortment of 1000 trees on Saturday, April 22.

The giveaway will be at the law firm at 723 Broad St. in Lake Charles at noon.

The law firm will be giving away:

  • Live Oaks
  • Southern Magnolias
  • Myrtles
  • Kay Parris Magnolias
  • Bald Cypress
  • Willow Oaks
  • Red Oaks
  • Mayhaws

Arborist Jessica Blum will be onsite during the giveaway to answer any questions about the trees.

