Lake Charles law firm giving away 1000 trees

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The office of Cox Cox Filo Camel Wilson & Brown will be giving away an assortment of 1000 trees on Saturday, April 22.

The giveaway will be at the law firm at 723 Broad St. in Lake Charles at noon.

The law firm will be giving away:

Live Oaks

Southern Magnolias

Myrtles

Kay Parris Magnolias

Bald Cypress

Willow Oaks

Red Oaks

Mayhaws

Arborist Jessica Blum will be onsite during the giveaway to answer any questions about the trees.

