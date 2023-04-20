Lake Charles Fire Dept. waits 3 years for new truck

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department is welcoming the purchase of a new truck.

The action was approved at the April 19 City Council meeting.

LCFD tells 7News that getting this new truck has taken them 3 years.

The new truck is what’s called a pumper truck opposed to a ladder truck.

“It carries most of the water and does most of the hose work,” LCFD Chief Delton Carter said.

With 20 total trucks in the fleet, many of the vehicles face wear and tear over the years, needing to be replaced.

“Depending on the need we would probably need with the age of the truck, the wear and tear, we might have to purchase maybe one to three a year to just get back on the plane we had,” Carter said.

Carter explains it’s the department’s plan is to purchase a new fire truck every year. It’s something they haven’t been able to do for a few years now as the last truck LCFD purchased was in 2019. The following year, the pandemic hit creating supply chain shortages on just about everything.

“This truck is the first truck we’ve got since then,” he said. “It just shows manufacturing-wise, they’re coming back.”

These high-use and specialized vehicles help keep the city safe in emergency situations.

“Between COVID and the hurricanes and the storms that we had, this will help us get back into being better equipped so we can protect the city,” Carter said.

Despite being behind on the department’s plan, Carter assures LCFD is fully operational with its current equipment.

“We’re still able and capable of serving the community well enough with what we need now with catching hydrants, dropping tanks, catching water, it’s just with a newer truck, we can keep up with the demands of a growing city,” he said.

While these trucks are vital to the community, they are costly.

“They normally run between $900,000 and $1.5 million depending on which truck you get,” Carter said.

Revenue brought into the city by the casinos helps pay for LCFD’s trucks.

