Investors’ Day event coming to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mayor Nic Hunter announced today the upcoming Investors’ Day event is scheduled for June 15 at Golden Nugget Lake Charles.

Lake Charles Investors’ Day is a business, finance and thought leadership forum, aimed at showcasing investment and development opportunities in southwest Louisiana.

The first Investors’ Day event was held in the summer of 2021 as a way to spur economic re-investment post-Hurricane Laura.

“Not only was it an overwhelming success attendance-wise, but we can also directly credit the event with more than $100 million in projects currently underway,” said Hunter about the first event. “We are looking to build on that success with this year’s event and feel very confident our efforts will be successful.”

The event encourages collaboration among investors and area leaders to highlight real investment opportunities and discover innovative avenues to diversify, grow and redevelop the community.

The schedule for the one-day event includes an opening session that will feature a community overview, several breakout sessions, a networking reception and a lunchtime keynote address from Jorge Ayala, Regional Director for the Economic Development Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce. Additionally, Megan O’Hara, principal planner with Urban Design Associates, will also be a featured speaker. O’Hara led the “Just Imagine 50 Year Resilience Plan” development.

Space is limited, and the cost to attend is $50. More information can be found HERE.

