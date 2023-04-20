FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and cloudy ahead of cold front Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Warm and humid weather greets us starting off our morning this Thursday, with prevailing southerly winds keeping temperatures in the mid 60′s overnight. Those winds will continue through the day at about 10 - 15 mph and gusting as high as 25mph in a few places. Highs for the day will top out around the low 80′s. Rain chances will stay low during the day despite all the moisture in the air, with more clouds continuing to move in the by the afternoon and evening, past which rain chances start to increase.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

Late tonight into Friday morning, storms and showers begin to develop and push into our region ahead of a cold front making it’s way down from the northwest. This system of storms could produce heavy showers and some stronger thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts on the models are expecting about 1-2 inches area wide, with heavier activity possible in some spots.

Storms ahead of cold front Friday (KPLC)

Rainfall totals for Friday (KPLC)

afternoon is looking calmer, potentially followed by a few showers later in the day as the front itself passes overhead. Places that receive heavy rainfall have the potential for pooling or flooding in low-lying areas. The severe weather outlook has expanded considerably to include some of our region but remains low, with the primary concern being damaging winds and possible hail. An isolated spin-up tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.

Severe weather outlook overnight (KPLC)

Once the front passes, we have drier conditions on tap for Saturday with cooler air moving in behind it. Expect highs in the 70′s with Sunnier skies and lows dropping close to 50°. Next week a few disturbances moving through the area are creating some uncertainties in the rain outlook, but chances remain low Sunday and Monday.

