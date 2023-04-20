FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive early Friday, possible second round later in the day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and thunderstorms will gradually move east from Texas into Louisiana overnight into early Friday, these could bring strong to severe storms to SWLA. The most likely timing of these would be 2 am to 8 am, though that could change depending on how fast they move between and then. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats from any storms, though the tornado risk is NOT zero.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

There are some indications that the worst of this possible complex of storms could push offshore and stay south of our area. Either way a large line of storms will move east to southeast overnight. This means rain and storms could be around for your commute to work and school. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts overnight; our First Alert Weather App will send you alerts if any are issued. If you don’t have our app you can download it here: www.kplctv.com/apps

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The bulk of the rain should move out shortly after sunrise and leave most of the day Friday rain-free. However we may see a second round of rain and storms late in the afternoon or early evening hours of Friday, these would be just ahead of the cold front. If we see a lot of sunshine during the day that could add extra energy for storms to turn strong to severe; if so, the greatest threat would once again be damaging winds and hail.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Rainfall could be locally heavy as well with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible, and localized spots could see 2 to 4 inches. The ground is still fairly saturated from previous rains and that could cause minor flooding, though the risk of street flooding is more likely.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

After Friday, we’ll dry out at least for Saturday with some cooler air behind the front as well with highs’ back in the 70′s. In fact, Saturday night looks to be a bit chilly with lows falling into the 50′s. A few disturbances may be around into early next week, but without much consistency from models rain chances still appear low for Sunday and the couple days after. A strong disturbance may be in the area Tuesday or Wednesday, so rain chances are now in the forecast to account for that.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.