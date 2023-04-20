50/50 Thursdays
Butterfly release honoring organ and tissue donors

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) held a butterfly release today honoring local donor heroes.

The ceremony, which has been held every April for the last 20 years, began around noon at the Lake Charles Memorial Health System Butterfly Garden.

Many donor families and recipients, joined by LOPA and Lake Charles Memorial staff, attended the release.

The butterflies serve as a way to recognize those organ, tissue, and eye donor heroes who have given hope to those awaiting transplant.

“We are so grateful for Lake Charles Memorial and the partnership that we do have with them and the work that they do to help support the families of our heroes alongside us,” said Suzanna Morton, community educator and public relations specialist for LOPA.

