Boil advisory rescinded for Waterworks District No. 5 in Merryville

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory has been lifted for Waterworks District No. 5 in Merryville.

This includes those areas serviced in rural Merryville south of the water system, from 3189 Hwy. 389 through the end of water system on Fish Hole Loop.

The town of Merryville is still under an active boil advisory for a repair of their water system. The boil advisory has only been lifted for Waterworks District 5.

