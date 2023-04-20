50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Boil advisory rescinded for Waterworks District No. 5 in Merryville

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory has been lifted for Waterworks District No. 5 in Merryville.

This includes those areas serviced in rural Merryville south of the water system, from 3189 Hwy. 389 through the end of water system on Fish Hole Loop.

The town of Merryville is still under an active boil advisory for a repair of their water system. The boil advisory has only been lifted for Waterworks District 5.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting
2023 Lake Charles Investors' Day
Investors’ Day event coming to Lake Charles
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
Boil advisory lifted for Allen Parish Water District No. 2