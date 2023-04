Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - As of today, the boil advisory for southwest Allen Parish Water District No. 2 has been lifted.

The areas that were under an advisory include Kinder on Hwy. 190 East, M. Fruge Road, Clyde Chachere Road, Elam Langley Road, Griffin Loop, Lauderdale Hwy. 99, Freeland Road, and Seward Lane.

